Overhaul of planning laws to cut down on red tape and delays to housing and other projects
Planning laws are to be overhauled to reduce red tape and prevent delays to housing and infrastructure projects.
The proposal includes reducing the stages at which a judicial review can be sought and new limits on the entities that can bring legal challenges according to the Irish Independent.
Junior Planning Minister Peter Burke says the changes have the potential to deliver thousands of new homes more quickly.