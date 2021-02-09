Owner of Kilkenny City CBD dispensary expects Gardaí back today

The owner of a Kilkenny City outlet says it’s been raided by Gardai for the third time.

Little Collins CBD Dispensary on Kieran Street was visited twice in the past three months, including last Thursday.

Earlier that morning and again on Friday owner JP O’Brien defended his products and service on KCLR Live. (More on that here).

On social media last night he said Gardaí turned up there again yesterday and he expects them back today.

An Garda Siochána has told KCLR News they do not comment on third part material and have issued the following:

“The Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977 to 2016, and the various Regulations and Orders made thereunder, give effect in Ireland to the international conventions on narcotic and psychotropic substances, including the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. These include:

• S.I. number 173 of 2017 – Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017

• S.I. number 174 of 2017 – Misuse of Drugs (Designation) Order 2017

CBD:

• CBD is not a controlled drug following extraction from the plant, as it is not psychoactive. However if CBD-containing products or preparations also contain THC, in any quantities, these are considered controlled drugs.

• Whilst there is currently no legal exemption under the Misuse of Drugs legislative framework for CBD-based products containing any amount of THC, it is envisaged that national legislation will be amended in the future to exempt CBD-based products containing trace amounts of THC at levels not greater than 0.3% from legal controls under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations.

• For information on CBD in food products please see guidance on the FSAI website, at this link: www.fsai.ie/faq/cbd_oils_and_hemp_oils_legal_status

• For information on CBD as a product of hemp production for industrial use, please see guidance on the HPRA website, at this link: www.hpra.ie

• For information about medicinal claims on products for human use, please see guidance on the HPRA website, at this link: www.hpra.ie/homepage/medicines/regulatory-information/medicines-authorisation

In all cases drug seizures by An Garda Síochána are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland”.