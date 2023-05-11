Packed Lunch Tour at Burnchurch National School: Looking After the Environment

Shannon, Nicole and Ken visited the Burnchurch National School for the KCLR Packed Lunch Tour.

The Amber Committee, Ruthie, Emily, Kaleigh, Gemma, A’yda, Kitty, Oscar, and Isabel, talked to us about the importance of looking after the environment. They told us all about getting their ninth green flag, cycling safely, and planting trees. We also found out about what they want to be when they grow up.

