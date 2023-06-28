Packed Lunch Tour at Holycross National School Firoda : Student Council, Trad group and Senior match including Brian Redmond

Brian, Ken, Tara and Molly were visiting Holycross National School Firoda today.

We spoke to the student council committee, Rachel worked hard to make the school safe and fun, Niamh organized quizzes and music for everyone on Fridays, Eilís and Lily wanted to make the yard safer for younger children and Muireann is in 6th class and hasn’t missed a day in 8 years !

We had a fantastic performance from the trad group and Brian played hurling !

KCLR packed lunch tour is brought to you by Castlecomer Discovery Park.