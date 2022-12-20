Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Moneenroe National School: 6th Class Going Out With A Bang
Brian, John and Eddie were out and about at the Moneenroe National School in Castlecomer.
Liam, John, Ellie and Eva joined us to chat about the Green Schools flag and their upcoming Christmas play.
Ciarán from the National Reptile Zoo also brought Bruno the Blue-Tounged Skink to meet the kids.