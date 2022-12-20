Packed Lunch Tour at Moneenroe National School: A Year of Successful Sport

Brian and the KCLR Packed Lunch Tour team were out and about at Moneenroe National School at Castlecomer.

5th Class Students, Oisín, Kate and Heidi talked to us about the school’s year of successful sport. We also hear their favourite activities and also a prediction on the World Cup.

Ciarán of the National Reptile School brought a big guest, a Boa Constrictor.