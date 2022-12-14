Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Queen of the Universe National School: First Class Students’ Future Plans
Packed Lunch Tour at Queen of the Universe N.S. at Bagenalstown with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
Brian and Ken took a roadtrip to the Queen of the Universe in Bagenalstown to chat with our little listeners. Assistant Principal Mr. Cox told us all about the school and future developments. 1st class students told us about their favourite things they do in school, and their favourite subjects. We hear about their plans for when they grow up! Brian also got some Irish lessons.