Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School: Challenges Accepted, The Wellerman, and Witches’ Walks

Brian, Nicole, and Ken have traveled to South Kilkenny to visit Templeorum National School!

Harry, Lily, Aoibhín, Síofra, and Heather, the youngest kids at the school, talk to us about athletics, Witches’ Walks, and some Maths quiz. Harry accepted a challenge from Brian. Heather then interviewed Brian about Dancing with the Stars.

We hear the pupils from the school sing Wellerman!

Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

