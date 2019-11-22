Paramedic says Rosslare situation could have been very different yesterday

A paramedic who assessed the 16 men found in a lorry container on a ferry yesterday says if they weren’t young and healthy things could have been very different.

Ger Carthy, who’s also a County Councillor in Wexford, boarded the Stena Line Horizon with other medical professionals once it docked in Rosslare yesterday afternoon.

The 16, who are from the Middle East, were only found by staff after they heard banging on the walls of the sealed container they were in.

They spent up to 12 hours in the container but are all in good health.

Mr Carthy told KCLR’s The Way it is that it was lucky they were or we could have had another Essex situation on our hands.