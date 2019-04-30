Parents from Kilkenny & Carlow to join in Dáil protest today over access to education

Frustrated local parents are to join in a protest outside the Dáil later this morning, calling for equal access to education for children with special needs.

Advocacy group ‘Enough is Enough – Every Voice Counts’ says the current system is like a lottery.

They say there’s a need for more Autism Spectrum Disorder classes, special schools and better supports in mainstream schools.

Local mother Linda Comerford is a spokesperson for the group. She defines equal access as a child being able to access an education in an environment that meets their needs with staff trained to teach them.