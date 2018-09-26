Parents Turning First Communions into “Piss Ups” Says Local Priest

Fr Paddy Byrne reacts to the story broken on KCLR Live on Monday about the proposal to scrap the traditional First Holy Communion day in Askea parish in Carlow.

The controversial move was first mooted by parish priest Fr Tom Little.

KCLR understands the priest wanted children to come along to any Sunday Mass in May or June to receive the sacrament.

A petition calling for the move to be reversed was started online and a furious backlash ensued.

On this morning’s KCLR Live, Eimear Ni Bhraonain spoke to Carlow native, Fr Paddy Byrne, about the issue and how “cultural Catholicism” has emerged. He shared his frank views on what’s happening…

Two parents also contacted the live show…