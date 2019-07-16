KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Parking Issues on Match Days to be Reviewed

Kilkenny County Council to assess parking options for crowds on busy match days

Tuesday 16th July

Options are now going to be explored for a new car park along the Hebron Road in Kilkenny to combat parking issues.

Match days in Nowlan Park are a particular problem for local residents, and have been for many years.

Councillor Andrew McGuinness had called for a new carpark on the council’s land near McDonald’s but the executive told him at yesterday’s council meeting that that land can’t be used for parking.

But Councillor McGuinness says he’s pleased his motion to look at other options was still passed.

