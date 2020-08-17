Council & representatives say nothing wrong with appealling parking tickets

A local TD says there’s nothing wrong with appealling parking tickets on behalf of constituents.

The Sunday Independent yesterday revealed that representations were made by Fianna Fail John McGuinness as well as his son, Cllr Andrew McGuinness, and former Mayor Martin Brett who’s with Fine Gael.

Deputy McGuinness says there was no wrongdoing as there is an appeals system in place.

The article was suggesting the issue had led to tensions between the representatives, traffic wardens & Kilkenny County Council.

But Senior Engineer Ian Gardiner says the local authority has no problem with people availing of the appeals process.