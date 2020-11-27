Parts of Kilkenny preparing for possible 22 hours of water outage

Kilkenny City and Freshford look set to be without water for the day tomorrow.

Irish Water is upgrading a watermain valve at Talbot’s Inch with the work starting overnight.

They are hoping to minimise the interruption to the supply but water could be gone from midnight to 10 o’clock Saturday night.

Local plumber Billy O’Neill says you should try to spare the water in your system if you’re affected.

Meanwhile, Water Tankers for public use will be located at the carparks at St. Canice’s Church, The Watershed, O’ Loughlin Gaels GAA Club & the Kilkenny Scouts Den on the Bennettsbridge Road as well as at The Square in Freshford

All water must be boiled before human consumption.