Passing drivers attempt to free person from vehicle after crash on Kilkenny motorway

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash on the motorway in Kilkenny this evening.

It happened at around 5:40pm southbound, between the Danesfort and Knocktopher Exits – closer to Knocktopher.

A listener to KCLR has reported that they passed the incident and saw other drivers had stopped and were attempting to free a person from one of the vehicles involved.

That stretch of road is down to one lane at the moment and GardaĆ­ are asking drivers to be extra cautious.

They say there are no reports of any serious injuries.

A tow-truck has been requested to clear the vehicles and it’s likely the road will be fully reopen in the next hour.