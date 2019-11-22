Passing drivers attempt to free person from vehicle after crash on Kilkenny motorway

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash on the motorway in Kilkenny this evening.

It happened at around 5:40pm southbound, between the Danesfort and Knocktopher Exits – closer to Knocktopher.

A listener to KCLR has reported that they passed the incident and saw other drivers had stopped and were attempting to free a person from one of the vehicles involved.

That stretch of road is down to one lane at the moment and Gardaí are asking drivers to be extra cautious.

They say there are no reports of any serious injuries.

A tow-truck has been requested to clear the vehicles and it’s likely the road will be fully reopen in the next hour.