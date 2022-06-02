Passport Service call Centre staff to double in next fortnight to tackle delays

The number of staff at the Passport Service call centre is set to double in the next two weeks.

It comes after complaints from members of the public, with staffing levels being blamed for delays.

The office currently has 60 staff but it’s hoped to go up to 120 this month.

The Director of Passport Services Siobhan Byrne says staffing has been an issue for many businesses and public services lately:

“It’s not unique to the public service or even this country, it’s an international problem at the moment,” said Siobhan

“We are increasing our staff in that area, so we currently have 60 people working in our customer service hub and we hope to double that figure within the next two weeks” she added.