Kilkenny Christmas tree supplier warns against putting up trees too early

There’s never been as many locals putting their Christmas trees up so early.

That’s according to one local supplier who’s worried that they could be completely dried out by

Christmas Day.

Pat Comerford from Flower Power says if you’re determined to get into the festive spirit early it could be a problem with the tree looking pretty shabby by the 25th of December.

But Pat’s offered a solution on KCLR – he says you could stake the tree up in the lawn outside your window where it can be seen to get the festive juices flowing and then move it indoors in a couple of weeks.