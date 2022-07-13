Patients of St Luke’s and Kilcreene Hospitals willing to discuss experiences to help with improvments says HIQA

Patients attending St Luke’s and Kilcreene have a strong desire to talk about their experiences so that improvements can be made at our local hospitals – according to health watchdog HIQA.

A survey last year had a high response rate of almost 40% at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny and 72% from Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital.

A new round of the National Inpatient Experience Survey is underway.

All patients aged over 16 years of age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of May are eligible to participate in the survey.

They’re asked to answer 67 questions on topics like care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and care during the pandemic.