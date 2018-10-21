Pay Parking coming to Graigcullen
Pay Parking coming to Graigcullen

Parking charges are set to be introduced in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow for the first time ever.

They were agreed at a meeting of councillors in the Carlow Town District on Friday.

Up to now there was no system of paid parking in Graiguecullen.

It’s hoped the introduction of new charges in specific areas of Graiguecullen will stop people from abandoning their cars wherever they want.

Marlborough Street, Chaffe Street and around the Quay and Castle Hill areas will be affected.

Businesses had been complaining that people were leaving their cars parked outside their premises for entire days sometimes.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Walter Lacey says the plans did go out for public consultation.

