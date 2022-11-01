Payments to help offset rising cost of living due to begin landing in accounts in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country from today
Payments to help offset the rising cost of living are to be lodged to thousands of accounts in Carlow and Kilkenny from today.
The first of three €200 electricity credits will begin to be paid out to 2.2million account holders, with further instalments due in January/February and March/April.
While the Budget-promised double child-benefit payment of €280’s to be allocated to 638,000 families nationwide.
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says the increased payment is aimed at helping struggling families deal with the cost of living;
“This is to help with the difficulties that families are facing now in relation to increased bills and the cost of living and I was particularly keen to do something to help families with children during the Budget negotiation because there are hundreds of thousands of families out there who don’t necessarily qualify for a Welfare payment, nonetheless they’re feeling the squeeze like everybody else and this is about supporting them over the winter months with their bills”.