People across Carlow and Kilkenny urged to be “house smart” to protect their homes while on holiday

If you’re thinking about your summer holidays you should also be thinking of protecting your home while you’re gone.

Local Gardai are warning us to that we have to be house smart, because burglars are constantly on the lookout for empty homes to target.

Garda Lisa Mullins says it’s better if people who know you’re going away, can help keep an eye out for you.

Garda Mullins adds “that if you are living in an area with neighbours make sure to give them a spare key so they can check in on your property. Additionally, you should also contact your alarm company to let them know that you are away.”