People are being asked to limit drink intake during Coronavirus outbreak
Drinkaware is putting out the message as people take to the drink to cope with stress
People are being advised to stop drinking alcohol completely or limit their intake while isolated at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Drinkaware says around half of Irish people drink alcohol in order to cope with their problems and stress.
Instead, the group is advising people to stock up on non-alcoholic alternatives and store beer and wine out of reach.
It is also encouraging people to talk with friends and keep active.
You might think that drinking alcohol alleviates stress or helps to reduce anxiety but did you know that alcohol is actually a depressant? In the long run, drinking can affect your mental health and make stress harder to deal with.https://t.co/VvRVAqON8G pic.twitter.com/QxmKRID12S
