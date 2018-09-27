KCLR NewsNews & Sport
People before Profit selects 2 women to run in 2019 local elections
Kilkenny and Carlow will both have People Before Profit candidates in the local elections for the first time next year.
The party was founded in 2005 but has never fielded a candidate to run for either of our local councils before.
Stephanie Hanlon will be running in the Kilkenny City area and says she knows it will be a tough battle but she would be happy just to place well.
Speaking to KCLR News she says she does feel there’s an appetite for a candidate from her party locally.
Adrienne Wallace who had been People Before Profit’s candidate in the last general election, will be hoping for a seat on Carlow County Council.
And she says there’s a possibility that there will be more candidates for the party locally.