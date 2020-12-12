People could be severely hurt by falling railway debris, warns Kilkenny Councillor

Some Kilkenny city residents are at risk of serious injury due to debris falling from local railway lines.

Councillor Andrew Mc Guinness says large rocks and stones are tumbling down from the tracks onto the Lacken Drive area.

He claims Iarnród Éireann are on a “go-slow” in resolving the issue, and is urging the local authority to demand the company’s further cooperation.

Cathaoirleach Mc Guinness has told KCLR it’s a matter of serious concern;

“It’s been an ongoing issue on the steps going up from O’Loughlin Road, onto Lacken Drive, where there’s debris coming from the railway tracks and it’s falling down, landing on the steps. It’s highly dangerous- some of the items that have fallen down could have really hurt somebody” he explained. “I’ve been working with Iarnród Éireann to try and resolve the issue, but it seems to have come to a stalemate.”