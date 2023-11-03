People in Carlow and Kilkenny asked to keep an eye out for missing Waterford teenager

You’re being asked by Gardaí to keep an eye out for a teenager who’s missing from Waterford.

16-year-old Jack Faulkner was last seen at his home in Ballybeg on Saturday evening (28th October).

He’s described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and of thin build with sandy red hair and blue eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a black The North Face jacket and grey trousers when last seen.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.