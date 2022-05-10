People in Carlow and Kilkenny asked to watch out for a missing Offaly teenager who maybe in the South East

A teenager missing from Co Offaly could be in the South East.

15-year-old Harry Kearney from Derrynanagh, Tullamore hasn’t been seen since last Sunday evening (8th May).

He’s described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slim build with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Harry was wearing casual clothing and a navy hoodie.

It is believed that Harry is travelling with his black and lime green mountain bicycle and it’s thought he could be in our region, specifically in the Wexford area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact any garda station.