People in KK are big fans of Tay Tay according to Google

It looks like there are big fans of Tay Tay in KK.

Kilkenny has made it into the top five list of the most Taylor Swift obsessed towns in the country.

Meanwhile, Monaghan Town took the number one spot, while Portarlington is the least obsessed.

Digital Funnel examined Google search data over the past week to determine the results.

It comes after the singer-songwriter announced she’ll play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next year.