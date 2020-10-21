Permission granted for development of a warehouse in county Carlow

Up to a hundred jobs could be created locally with the development of a warehouse in county Carlow.

An Bord Pleanala‘s given the go-ahead for farmer & businessman Ned Nolan’s outlet on the Rathoe Road in Tullow which is to host storage for Smyths Toys.

The original planning permission in 2018 had been appealed following submissions from a number of people.

However KCLR News understands that permission has now been granted by An Bord Pleanala, with 15 conditions attached.

These are:

1. The development shall be carried out and completed in accordance with the plans and particulars lodged with the application on the 23rd day of March 2018 and as amended by the further plans and particulars submitted on the 7th day of September 2018 and 8th day of November 2018 and by the further plans and particulars received by An Bord Pleanála, except as may otherwise be required in order to comply with the following conditions. Where such conditions require details to be agreed with the planning authority, the developer shall agree such details in writing with the planning authority prior to commencement of development and the development shall be carried out and completed in accordance with the agreed particulars.

Reason: In the interest of clarity.

2. The use of the proposed development shall be confined to the use specified in the details, plans and particulars submitted, i.e. storage / warehousing and distribution. Any change to the use shall be subject to a separate grant of planning permission.

Reason: In the interest of the amenities of the area and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

3. All access road upgrades, as identified on drawing No 181-005-617A, shall be carried out at the applicant’s expense and completed to the written satisfaction of the Municipal District Engineer and the Transportation section prior to the commencement of development on site. Details shall be agreed with the Planning Authority prior to commencement of work on site.

Reason: In the interest of traffic safety.

4. (a) The berms shall be constructed prior to the commencement of development and shall be planted within the first planting season following commencement of development for the full extent of all boundaries fully in accordance with plans and details submitted on the 8th day of November 2018.

(b) Planting along the proposed Tullow Relief Road shall be a minimum depth

of 5 metres.

(c) A detailed maintenance and aftercare programme shall be submitted for the future maintenance of all landscaped areas.

(d) Palisade boundary fencing shall not be erected on site and shall be replaced with paladin fencing, 2.4m in height and green in colour.

Reason: In the interest of visual amenity and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

5. All of the environmental, construction and ecological mitigation measures set out in the Natura Impact Statement, the Environmental Report and other particulars submitted with the application (as amended) shall be implemented by the developer in conjunction with the timelines set out therein, except as may otherwise be required in order to comply with the conditions of this order.

Reason: In the interest of clarity and the protection of the environment and European Sites during the construction and operational phases of the development.

6. Details of the materials, colours and textures of all the external finishes and boundary treatments shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development.

Reason: In the interest of visual amenity.

7. The applicant or developer shall enter into water and/or wastewater connection agreements(s) with Irish Water prior to commencement of development.

Reason: In the interest of public health.

8. (a) Drainage arrangements, including the collection, treatment and disposal of surface water, shall comply with the further information submitted to An Bord Pleanála on the 11th day of February 2020 for such works and services. The details shall be agreed in writing with Carlow County council prior to

commencement of work on site.

(b) Apportionment of costs and agreement of wayleaves associated with the installation of the surface water main shall be agreed in writing with Carlow County Council prior to commencement of all landscaped areas.

Reason: In the interest of public health.

9. Site development and building works shall be carried out only between the hours of 0800 to 1800 Mondays to Fridays inclusive, between 0800 to 1400 hours on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays and public holidays. Deviation from these times will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances where prior written approval has been received from the planning authority.

Reason: In order to safeguard the residential amenities of property in the vicinity.

10.The storage / warehousing and distribution unit shall only be used between 0800 and 1800 Mondays to Fridays inclusive (excluding public holidays).

Reason: In the interest of residential amenity.

11.The construction of the development shall be managed in accordance with a Construction Management Plan which shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development. This plan shall provide details of intended construction practice for the development, including noise management measures and off-site disposal of construction/demolition waste.

Reason: In the interests of public safety and residential amenity.

12.Notwithstanding the provisions of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, or any statutory provision amending or replacing them, no advertisement signs, advertisement structures, banners, canopies, flags, or other projecting elements shall be displayed or erected on the building or

within the curtilage of the site, unless authorised by a further grant of planning permission.

Reason: To protect the visual amenities of the area.

13.(a) During the operational phase of the proposed development, the noise level arising from the development, as measured at the nearest noise sensitive location shall not exceed:

i. An Leq,1h value of 55 dB(A) during the period 0800 to 2200 hours from Monday to Saturday inclusive;

ii. An Leq,15 min value of 45 dB(A) at any other time. The noise at such time shall not contain a tonal component. At no time shall the noise generated on site result in an increase in noise level of more than 10dB(A) above background levels at the boundary of the site. (b) All sound measurement shall be carried out in accordance with ISO Recommendation 1996:2007: Acoustics – Description and Measurement of Environmental Noise.

Reason: To protect the amenities of property in the vicinity of the site.

14.All road surfaces, culverts, watercourses, verges and public lands shall be protected during construction and, in the case of any damage occurring, shall be re-instated to the satisfaction of the planning authority. Prior to commencement of development, a road condition survey shall be taken to

provide a basis for reinstatement works. Details in this regard shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development.

Reason: In order to ensure a satisfactory standard of development.

15.The developer shall pay to the planning authority a financial contribution of €496,335.00 (four hundred and ninety six thousand, three hundred and thirty five euro) in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development in the area of the planning authority that is provided or intended

to be provided by or on behalf of the authority in accordance with the terms of the Development Contribution Scheme made under section 48 of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended. The contribution shall be paid prior to commencement of development or in such phased payments as the planning authority may facilitate and shall be subject to any applicable indexation provisions of the Scheme at the time of payment. The application of any indexation required by this condition shall be agreed between the planning authority and the developer or, in default of such agreement, the matter shall be referred to An Bord Pleanála to determine.

Reason: It is a requirement of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, that a condition requiring a contribution in accordance with the Development Contribution Scheme made under section 48 of the Act be applied to the permission