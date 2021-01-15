Irish vaccination programme still on track after Pfizer reduce production of vaccine

The Taoiseach says the country remains on course to have 4 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.

Pfizer has confirmed it’s temporarily reducing production of its vaccine – which will affect shipments later this month.

Meanwhile, the gap between the two doses is being increased from 21 to 28 days so more people can get the initial protection.

Speaking at an IIEA webinar, Taoiseach Michael Martin says the rollout is being ramped up:

The HSE announced the period between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being extended from 21 to 28 days.

That will take effect for those receiving the jab for the first time from Monday and is aimed at vaccinating more people as new supplies arrive.

Three mass-vaccination centres will be in operation from Saturday in Dublin, Galway and Portloaise.

They will be used to vaccinate GP teams using the first supply of the Moderna vaccine.