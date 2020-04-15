Phelan: Caretaker FG Govt will be in place in May and maybe beyond

John Paul Phelan says his party could be in government for months yet before we see a change.

That’s despite the agreement yesterday between Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin on a framework to build an historic grand coalition between their two parties.

Deputy Phelan says the rest of the government formation negotiations and getting approval from party members could take months.

He won’t officially get to see the framework document agreed with Fianna Fail until later this afternoon(Wednesday).

The document is due to be sent to the parties’ TDs and senators at two o’clock and then the two leaders will have to sell it to their parliamentary parties via separate video conference meetings later.

The Outgoing Fine Gael Minister John Paul Phelan predicted that there will be no change in government before May and possibly not til June or later.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has described the move to form a government with their old rivals Fianna Fail as a no-brainer.