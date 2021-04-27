“Phenomenal” crowds are becoming a safety concern on the Carlow Kilkenny border.

Large groups have flocked to Graignamanagh over the last two weekends during the good weather.

KCLR’s heard reports that there were queues of up to two hours for takeaway coffees in the area.

And with restrictions easing, there are fears that things could get worse.

Local Cllr Peter Chap Cleere says it’s difficult for people trying to observe social distancing.

He’s been speaking with our own Graig man Edward Hayden on The Way It Is – listen back here: