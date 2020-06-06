KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Phil Hogan to apply for Director General of the World Trade Organization
The Kilkenny man has emerged as a strong contender for the sought after position
It’s been confirmed that EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is applying for a new job.
The Kilkenny man has put his name in the hat to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization.
He emerged as a strong contender after it became clear he was interested in the position.
Former Fine Gael Senator Pat O’Neill says Commissioner Hogan confirmed to him that he was going forward for it.