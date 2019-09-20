PHOTOS: Climate change demonstrations attract large crowds in Carlow and Kilkenny today

Around 250 people – both young and old – have taken part in a climate change demonstration in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

Another crowd gathered earlier in Carlow, at the Town Hall and at Potato Market.

It’s part of a global movement by students who are demanding immediate and serious action to tackle climate change.

The crowd that gathered in Kilkenny also took part in a march around part of the city before holding a public meeting in Desart Hall.

Some eyebrows were raised at the Carlow event as a coffin was used to demonstrate the idea that humanity is heading for extinction as a result of inaction.