Pipe bomb thrown into Tullow home was viable

The device failed to detonate after being thrown through a window on Wednesday night

Gardaí say a suspect device thrown into a home in Tullow on Wednesday night was viable.

Residents in Tullowland were evacuated after what is understood to have been a pipe bomb, that failed to detonate, was thrown through a window.

The army bomb squad were alerted and removed the device, which was deemed to be viable, for further analysis.

No one was injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

