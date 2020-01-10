KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pipe bomb thrown into Tullow home was viable
The device failed to detonate after being thrown through a window on Wednesday night
Gardaí say a suspect device thrown into a home in Tullow on Wednesday night was viable.
Residents in Tullowland were evacuated after what is understood to have been a pipe bomb, that failed to detonate, was thrown through a window.
The army bomb squad were alerted and removed the device, which was deemed to be viable, for further analysis.
No one was injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.