Planning for Ploughing 2021 underway but uncertain due to Covid restrictions
So says the NPA Assistant Managing Director
Preparations are already underway for Ploughing 2021, while the organisers are “waiting to see what happens” with restrictions.
Anna Marie McHugh is the Assistant Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association.
Their annual hit event is due to take place in Laois this September.
But Anna Marie’s been telling KCLR that plans are still very uncertain, as they’re still wary after last year’s cancellation.