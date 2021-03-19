KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Planning for Ploughing 2021 underway but uncertain due to Covid restrictions

So says the NPA Assistant Managing Director

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 19/03/2021

Preparations are already underway for Ploughing 2021, while the organisers are “waiting to see what happens” with restrictions.

Anna Marie McHugh is the Assistant Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association.

Their annual hit event is due to take place in Laois this September.

But Anna Marie’s been telling KCLR that plans are still very uncertain, as they’re still wary after last year’s cancellation.

Image from NPA.ie
Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 19/03/2021