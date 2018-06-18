Planning granted for new homes in South Kilkenny village

The green light has been given for 11 new houses and a block of apartments in South Kilkenny.

Pinnacle Cross Limited have been given the go-ahead to level three outbuildings in Lower Kilmacow and replace them with 11 houses and a two-storey apartment block.

The houses will consist of three two-storey three-bed dwellings, four two-storey two-beds, three two-storey three-beds, and one two-storey four-bed.

The apartment block will hold four two-bedroom units at ground level, and four one-bedroom unit on the 1st floor.

The application first went into Kilkenny County Council on the 6th of October last year, and was granted earlier this month.