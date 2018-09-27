Planning permission granted for Kilkenny mosque

Planning permission has been granted for a mosque in Kilkenny City.

The decision was made by Kilkenny County Council this week with conditions imposed.

The application was originally lodged on the 16th of March this year for the development in Hebron Industrial Estate.

It would consist of a religious cultural centre, made up of a two-storey place of worship with a dome and a minuret, along with a community hall, offices, accommodation, class rooms, a community café and a halal shop.

There will be no call to prayer, however.

The plans have been the subject of much controversy locally with many opposing its location.

Further information had been sought by the planning department, which was submitted on the 4th of this month.