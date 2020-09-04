Planning permission lodged for 20 new Kilkenny City homes

Developer Raggett Construction Limited’s bidding to build 20 new Kilkenny city homes in the Smithsland North area of the Waterford Road.

Plans would see disused farm sheds demolished and replaced with 13 three-bedroom two-storey town houses, four two-bedroom two-storey town houses and three four-bedroom dormer bungalows with a new site entrance & associated works.

Permission’s being sought from the county council – submissions can be made before Sept 21 with a decision due on Oct 12.

