Carlow could be getting more than 70 new homes.

Nesselside Builders UC has applied to the county council for permission to construct 18, two-to-three bed, two-storey houses and 54 duplex apartments on the Hacketstown Road/Pollerton Road at Kernanstown.

The 1.52Ha site would also see two new pedestrian access points, 107 car parking spaces, 18 visitor bicycle parking spots and two bin storage areas.