Plans for Kilkenny Housing Development & Castlecomer Bridge the Focus of Two Separate Information Events Today

New houses and a new bridge will be the subjects of two separate information events in Kilkenny today.

The council is encouraging people to view the plans for a housing development in the city, and a new footbridge in Castlecomer.

The new pedestrian access point in the North Kilkenny town is something that’s been looked for and talked about for some time now.

The footbridge will essentially better connect the Discovery Park to the rest of the town and allow people to walk there safely.

Plans are finally progressing now and locals are being urged to come along to a meeting in the Avalon House Hotel between 2 and 7 o’clock today.

The proposals for the bridge will be on display there and you can ask questions of the council’s staff there.

Meanwhile, in the city, there’s also an information event taking place in Hotel Kilkenny from 4 until 8pm.

You can view plans for 86 new housing units and a community facility that are to be built at Crokers Hill on the Kennyswell Road.

Council staff will also be on hand there to answer questions.

If you can’t make either of those meetings, plans will also be available in the council’s offices.