Plans for links between Slieverue and South East Greenway can be viewed in-person this evening

The first of an important pair of information evenings is being held in South Kilkenny this evening.

Locals in Slieverue can see what the options are for linking their village with the South East Greenway from 4 to 7pm at the Parish Hall.

On Thursday a similar event will be on at the Parish Hall in Glenmore to gather opinions on what the final routes will be.

Director of Services Sean McKeown recently told The Way It Is they want to show people what the design team have come up with.

And he added if you can’t make the information evening there are other ways to see the plans and have your say.

