Plans for refused new South Kilkenny nursing home appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a new nursing home in South Kilkenny refused by the local authority have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Peter Purcell had applied for permission for a new three-storey building at Garrandarragh in Mullinavat with vehicular access from the public road, a single-storey ancillary services building, parking areas and service yards, sewage treatment plant and percolation area, a private borehole well supply ad all associated site development works and site boundary treatments.

However, the application was turned down by the county council last month.

The applicant has now appealed that decision to the planning board with a ruling due in March 2023.