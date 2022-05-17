Plans for the new National Maternity Hospital have been signed off on by Cabinet

Plans for the new National Maternity Hospital signed off on by Cabinet.

The governance deal was approved by ministers at their morning meeting.

It will see the facility relocated from Holles St to the campus of St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The government faced concerns about the phrase ‘clinically appropriate’ as set out in the legal documents.

Speaking before that Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it’s to protect women’s healthcare; “Over the years it’s women’s healthcare that has been forced out and put under pressure by other services, I’ve kept hearing as Minister for Health the gynaecology sessions in operating theatres they’re the first ones to go when other services want it, I don’t think that’s acceptable”.