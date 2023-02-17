KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Plans lodged for 210 more homes on outskirts of Kilkenny city
If approved it would see the construction of 130 houses and 80 apartments
A planning application has been lodged for more than 200 homes on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.
Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is seeking the go-ahead from the county council for the development at Poulgour, between the Callan Road, Circular Road and Kilmanagh Road.
If approved, it would see the construction of 210 homes – 130 of them houses with 80 apartments. Also included is a creche, spaces for 450 bikes and 429 vehicles as well as other works.
Submissions are being accepted until the 9rd of March with a decision due from the local authority on the 30th of that month.
