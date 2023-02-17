KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Plans lodged for 210 more homes on outskirts of Kilkenny city

If approved it would see the construction of 130 houses and 80 apartments

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/02/2023

A planning application has been lodged for more than 200 homes on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is seeking the go-ahead from the county council for the development at Poulgour, between the Callan Road, Circular Road and Kilmanagh Road.

If approved, it would see the construction of 210 homes – 130 of them houses with 80 apartments. Also included is a creche, spaces for 450 bikes and 429 vehicles as well as other works.

Submissions are being accepted until the 9rd of March with a decision due from the local authority on the 30th of that month.

View the application in full here.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/02/2023