Plans lodged for 210 more homes on outskirts of Kilkenny city

A planning application has been lodged for more than 200 homes on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is seeking the go-ahead from the county council for the development at Poulgour, between the Callan Road, Circular Road and Kilmanagh Road.

If approved, it would see the construction of 210 homes – 130 of them houses with 80 apartments. Also included is a creche, spaces for 450 bikes and 429 vehicles as well as other works.

Submissions are being accepted until the 9rd of March with a decision due from the local authority on the 30th of that month.

View the application in full here.