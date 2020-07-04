Plans to build 48 new houses in North Kilkenny

There’s plans to build 48 new houses in Ballyragget.

A planning application has been lodged for the expansion to the Riverside estate on the Moate Road in the North KIlkenny town..

The new plans include 28 three-bedroom semi-detached homes and 12 semi-detached four-beds.

There’s also two fully detached four-bedroom homes and a terrace of three two and three-bed bungalows.

The builder John Staunton has also applied for permission to build two other private homes on separate site off the Moate Road.