Plans to renovate and revitalise Piltown Garda Station to progress after Kilkenny County Council secures funding

Plans are underway to renovate and revitalise Piltown Garda Station.

Built in 1825 as a courthouse, it was converted in 1928 to a garda station.

Now, €500,000 has been granted for works on the listed building which will see garda operations continuing in one section, while the rest will become a remote working hub.

Local Councillor Eamon Aylward says there will still be room for the local Gardaí; “Part of the building is going to be retained as a garda station, it’s obviously important to keep a garda presence in Piltown but I suppose over the last few years the building has ran into slight disrepair and a lot of it hasn’t been used apart from the area that the gardaí have been using so I suppose the county council have come up with a plan to redevelop the whole building, applied to Town and Village Renewal for funding and have been successful in getting €500,000 in funding for the project”.

Councillor Aylward says the planning stage will start very soon; “This will be going to planning permission or planning process in the next couple of weeks with a decision due by the council for our April meeting, it’s a fantstic project, brilliant to get the funding under the Town and Village Renewal and will bring life into a building that’s been a focal point in Piltown for many, many years, nearly a hundred years at this stage”.