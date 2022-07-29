Plea to Carlow and Kilkenny motorists to take extra care on roads this bank holiday weekend

As we head into a bank holiday weekend, gardaí are appealing to all road users to slow down and stay safe.

Seven people lost their lives on Irish roads over the June Bank Holiday weekend, with four more dying between last Sunday and Monday alone.

Hopes are that more fatalities can be avoided in the coming days as more motorists prepare to move around for festivities or to catch up with friends and family.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Paul Donohoe has been telling our Sinéad Burke that it’s something they’re focusing on in the days ahead: