Pleas for people visiting Kilkenny waterfall to be mindful of those living in the area

“Please be mindful of people living & working in the area” – that’s the plea from a South Kilkenny Councillor to those visiting Poulanassy Waterfall.

The amenity close to Mullinavat is proving popular in the warm weather as many flock to cool down.

However with the increase in numbers turning up, there’s been a rise too in a number of issues which are impacting on those living nearby.

Rubbish is being left behind which has to be picked up by residents while the extra cars parking on the road is also having an effect.

While the long term plan for the area is to have a designated carpark, the council is looking at short term solutions.

Councillor Eamon Aylward raised the topic at the Piltown Municipal District meeting.