Plenty of ways to mark International Women’s Day in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s International Women’s Day and there are many ways to mark the occasion.

Each year on the 8th of March we’re asked to celebrate achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality (see here).

The theme this year is #BreakTheBias.

In Kilkenny, festivities get underway at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from 10:30am:

Tonight from 8pm, Kilkenny Castle hosts free talk ‘Women in the Letters of the First Duchess of Ormonde’ by Dr Naomi McAreavey (more here).

IT Carlow plans to channel poet Eavan Boland in a special initiative (see here).

While the county’s women’s refuge campaign has organised a Family Fun Day which takes place at Hanover Park from 3:30pm to 5pm.