Ploughing fans from Carlow and Kilkenny won’t have far to travel for the World contest in September

Ireland will host the World Ploughing Contest in September.

Hundreds of thousands of people were already expected in Ratheniska in Co Laois for the National Ploughing competitions this September.

Now it’s been confirmed that the 67th World contest will run alongside it at the same venue on September 21st and 22nd.

World Ploughing Organisation General Secretary Anna Marie McHugh was delighted to make the announcement:

“25 countries from all over the globe from Africa to Australia will be participating in this year’s World Ploughing Contest in Ireland. The very best international ploughing competitors and their teams will be battling it out on Irish soil in September to become supreme World Champions”

It will be a first for Co Laois to host the World Ploughing Contest.

The event had been due to take place in Russia this year.